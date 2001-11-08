AT&T touts TiVo

On Nov. 15, AT&T Broadband will start pitching TiVo digital video

recorders and service to customers in New England, Denver, and in Cupertino, Los

Altos, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, all California.

AT&T Broadband customers will be able to purchase a newly designed TiVo

DVR, with 40 hours of recording time, for $299.99.

Subscription to the TiVo service will cost $9.95 monthly, or $249 for a

product-lifetime contract.

TiVo DVRs enable users to search, digitally record and store shows for

playback at any time.

They also allow viewers to 'pause' live TV and create their own instant

replays.