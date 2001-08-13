AT&T talks to Microsoft, Disney
AT&T executives held meetings last week with officials of Microsoft
Corp. and Walt Disney Co. to discuss possible deals for AT&T Broadband.
AT&T honcho Michael Armstrong has hit the road to
find potential deals or investments that improve on Comcast's unsolicited $58
billion bid for the cable unit. Armstrong first went to Los Angeles, where he
met with Walt Disney Chairman Michael Eisner.
His next stop was Redmond, Wash., where he was to meet with senior Microsoft executives, who have gotten little from the $5 billion investment they pumped into AT&T two years ago.
AT&T declined to comment. - John M. Higgins
