AT&T 'Soft Launches' Video Portal
AT&T has publicly launched the beta version of a video portal -- which serves up free TV shows and movies to any Internet user, and promises even more to U-verse TV customers -- with content from more than a dozen programming partners.
In addition, the AT&T Entertainment site, promises U-verse TV customers "bonus content" if they log in but doesn't spell out what that extra content is.
The free section of the site offers shows and movies from CBS; ABC and ABC Family; NBC and NBC Universal's USA, Bravo, Syfy and CNBC; MTV Networks' MTV and VH1; Lionsgate; MGM; Universal Studios; PBS; and Current TV. The site also lists Hulu, the joint venture of NBC, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp., as a partner.
In an e-mailed statement, AT&T said, "We have started a soft launch of the AT&T Entertainment site. This site will feature free online content available to any consumer. We're finalizing a few final elements, and we'll share more details on our official launch soon."
