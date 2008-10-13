AT&T Shops U-verse At Circuit City, Wal-Mart

Telco AT&T announced Monday that it will market its U-verse Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service through Circuit City and Wal-Mart stores. The agreements, which represent the first national retail deals for the U-verse IPTV service, will bring U-verse to some 600 retail locations starting this month.

AT&T will use the retail presence to both generate consumer awareness and take orders, and U-verse TV and AT&T U-verse High Speed Internet will be offered at Circuit City and Wal-Mart stores located near neighborhoods where U-verse services are currently available in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Additional locations will be added in the future.

“We’ve been expanding U-verse availability at a rapid pace, and now we’re expanding the way millions of consumers can learn about the benefits of AT&T U-verse and order the service,” said Glenn Lurie, president, National Distribution, AT&T, in a statement. “We’re excited to add AT&T U-verse to the list of must-have items that consumers can get from these leading retailers. Our services are the perfect fit to accompany and enhance customers’ purchases.”