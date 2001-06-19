AT&T sets Liberty spin date

The final separation of Liberty Media Group from parent AT&T Corp. will occur at 9:00 a.m.(ET) on Aug. 10, 2001.

AT&T's board of directors voted Monday to redeem each outstanding share of its Class A and Class B Liberty Media tracking stock for one share of new Liberty common stock. Liberty will be separated from AT&T and become an independent, publicly traded company.

Following the redemption, Liberty shares will t4rade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols LMC.A and LMC.B

- John Higgins