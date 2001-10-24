AT&T sets deadline for cable suitors

AT&T Corp. reportedly wants suitors to submit final offers for AT&T Broadband by the end of November so it may decide by year-end whether to sell or spin off the unit.

AT&T recently told the suitors to complete their due diligence and submit final, formal proposals by the end of next month, sources told Reuters. Those candidates include AOL Time Warner, Cox Communications Inc Walt Disney Co. and Microsoft Corp.

AT&T will weigh the offers and hold advanced negotiations on the best bids, or proceed with spin-off plans.