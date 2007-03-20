AT&T Rolls Out TV in K.C.

AT&T has introduced U-verse, its Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service, in Kansas City, Kan., extending its national reach to 15 markets across six states.

The service, which uses digital video switching technology to deliver multichannel television service to homes over existing copper telephone wires, is now available to "tens of thousands of homes" in the Kansas City market, says AT&T, including parts of Kansas City, Leawood, Lenexa, Mission, Mission Hills, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, and Shawnee. AT&T says it will continue to enlarge that footprint.

U-verse programming packages start at $44 per month, depending on the programming and what high-speed-data packages they are bundled with.

Through June 30, AT&T is offering new customers a 60-day money-back guarantee and two months of free TV service, including HBO and Cinemax, with the selection of certain programming packages. AT&T says that U-verse is also offering 25 HD channels for $10 per month, with the first two months free as well for new customers.

AT&T is bundling U-verse with its "Yahoo! High Speed Internet U-verse Enabled" high-speed data service, which is available at downstream speeds of 1.5, 3 and 6 megabits per second (Mbps).