AT&T restores high-speed service
As it promised, AT&T Broadband completed the switch-out of 850,000 former
Excite@Home Corp. subscribers to its own high-speed Internet network less than
one week after the high-speed Internet-service provider cut the cable operator
off.
A bankruptcy court judge allowed Excite@Home to try to squeeze more money out
of cable operators, but AT&T didn't want to pay any more and decided to let
the company halt service Dec 1.
AT&T Broadband said more than 500,000 customers had downloaded
configuration software and 475,000 accessed their new electronic-mail accounts,
but all of them lost their old 'home.net' e-mail accounts.
