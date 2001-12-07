AT&T restores high-speed service

As it promised, AT&T Broadband completed the switch-out of 850,000 former

Excite@Home Corp. subscribers to its own high-speed Internet network less than

one week after the high-speed Internet-service provider cut the cable operator

off.

A bankruptcy court judge allowed Excite@Home to try to squeeze more money out

of cable operators, but AT&T didn't want to pay any more and decided to let

the company halt service Dec 1.

AT&T Broadband said more than 500,000 customers had downloaded

configuration software and 475,000 accessed their new electronic-mail accounts,

but all of them lost their old 'home.net' e-mail accounts.