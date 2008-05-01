AT&T, MediaFLO Set Debut for Service

AT&T Mobile said Thursday that it will launch Qualcomm's MediaFLO wireless multichannel-video service in the 58 markets where MediaFLO is available beginning May 4.

The company announced last month that it was teaming up with MediaFLO on mobile-TV service.

AT&T Mobile TV will deliver TV content from CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, MTV, Comedy Central, CNN and others, as well as films from Sony Pictures Television.

MediaFLO operates on TV channel 56, one of those being reclaimed from broadcasters in the switch to digital.