AT&T looks to settle with Jacksonville

In the latest joust between AT&T Broadband and Jacksonville, Fla., over

the cable operator's franchise license, the cable operator defended itself

Wednesday and reiterated its desire to settle with the city.

"The past two months have been frustrating, challenging and, unfortunately

unproductive," Ellen Filipiak, senior vice president of AT&T Broadband's

Florida division, said in a conference call with reporters. "AT&T Broadband

has owned up to its issues, negotiated in good faith and agreed to a settlement

to compensate for the mistakes."

Citing spotty customer service and slow system upgrades, Jacksonville has

threatened to take back the MSO's franchise.

The two sides appeared to have a deal in June, with AT&T Broadband agreeing to a $2

million settlement that would reimburse subscribers about $7 each, delay a rate

increase and speed up system upgrades. But the agreement never closed.

Among the sticky points, AT&T Broadband said, is Jacksonville's

unwillingness to stay neutral in a separate class-action lawsuit. Jacksonville

officials do not want AT&T Broadband to use a settlement with the city as grounds

against a class-action case. Filipiak said: "AT&T believes negotiations with

the city and defense of lawsuit are separate issues."

While the door is still open for discussions, she warned that the settlement offer

is off if the City Council votes to take away the MSO's franchise.

"The city should expect a protracted court fight," she added.

It is rare occurrence for a city to revoke a cable operator's franchise.

AT&T Broadband counts about 250,000 customers in north

Florida.