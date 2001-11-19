AT&T to off-load Rainbow Media
AT&T is shedding its stake in Rainbow Media Group, planning to use the
cash to repay debt.
AT&T registered the 24% stake to be sold in two
parts, 60% to the public and 40% to support trust securities tied to the
specific shares.
Selling derivatives to the shares will limit the tax bite on the proceeds.
The shares are worth around $530 million. AT&T earlier raised $1.5 billion by selling shares of Rainbow's parent company, Cablevision.
- John M. Higgins
