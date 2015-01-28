AT&T to Launch Scripted Superhero Series on Snapchat

Perhaps Amy Poehler was on to something.

During the opening monologue at the 2014 Golden Globes, Poehler joked about the amount of nominations for streaming service Netflix, saying that other digital platforms were not far behind: “Enjoy it while it lasts, Netflix. Because you're not going to be feeling so smug in a couple of years when Snapchat is up here accepting Best Drama."

AT&T said on Wednesday that it would use Snapchat to launch a scripted superhero series called SnapperHero, which would see social media stars use their large followings.

SnapperHero will involve fan input to decide how the series plays out, ranging from things like origin stories and costumes to identities and enemies.

The series will star top influencers on YouTube, Vine and Snapchat, such as Anna Akana, Freddie Wong, Harley Morenstein, Jasmeet Singh, Simone Shepherd and Shaun McBride. McBride will also serve as creative director. YouTube’s Corridor Digital will serve as directors.

The series will then roll out with 12 episodes over a four-week period beginning in early 2015 with all content living primarily on Snapchat. In keeping with the social media platform’s style, episodes of SnapperHero will only be available for 24 hours before they are removed.

SnapperHero was developed by producer Billy Parks and UTA Digital Media agent Kendall Ostrow, in collaboration with AT&T. Parks had previously collaborated with AT&T on @SummerBreak, the reality series that played out on social media.

On Tuesday, Snapchat unveiled its “Discover” platform, which allows media companies to distribute video collections. ESPN, CNN, Comedy Central are among those who have already signed up.