Media Brands Partner With Snapchat on ‘Discover’

Social media company Snapchat has launched “Discover,” a new platform for media companies to distribute video collections.

ESPN, CNN, Fusion and Comedy Central are among the first brands to partner with Snapchat, which will include a dedicated channel for each company. Each channel will be refreshed every 24 hours. Food Network, People magazine and Vice Media are also among the early partners.

“It’s the result of collaboration with world-class leaders in media to build a storytelling format that puts the narrative first,” said the company in a blog post. "This is not social media."

The Discover feature houses Snapchat Stories – collections of videos, curated by the editorial teams of each partner. Users tap on a channel and swipe left to flip through a daily edition, which include 5-10 stories.