AT&T keeping stake in wireless unit
Keeping its hand in for potentially rich wireless returns, AT&T Corp. will hold onto $3 billion worth - or five precent - of its AT&T Wireless Group stock, The Wall Street Journal reports.
AT&T said it will eventually sell the wireless stock to pay down debt after the business unit is spun off.
AT&T had previously planned to distribute all of the shares of the stock to its shareholders.
