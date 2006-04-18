AT&T Gets Akimbo Content for Homezone

AT&T has signed a deal with broadband video-on-demand (VOD) Akimbo Systems to provide content to its Homezone TV service, the combination broadband/satellite television service that AT&T plans to launch this summer. According to the companies, AT&T Homezone subscribers will be able to use their “converged set-top boxes” to access Akimbo’s Internet-based VOD service.

AT&T Homezone, currently in trial in several states, will integrate AT&T Yahoo! High Speed Internet and AT&T | DISH Network programming from satellite operator EchoStar to provide VOD, digital video recording, and Internet content, including photos and music, via a new digital set-top box. AT&T Homezone will be available to customers who purchase both AT&T | DISH Network satellite television and AT&T Yahoo! High Speed Internet services.

AT&T plans to offer the content available from Akimbo's library of more than 10,000 television programs and movies-on-demand, and the Homezone service will have an online guide that enables subscribers to view a comprehensive listing of all Akimbo videos and movies. Akimbo, a privately held company funded by venture firms Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Sprout Group and Zone Ventures, offers videos and movies from more than 165 content partners throughout the world. The company says it adds 150 new mainstream and niche titles each week to its library.