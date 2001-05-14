AT&T to FCC: Ignore consumer groups
AT&T Monday urged the FCC to dismiss a petition by consumer groups
asking the government to make the company divest its ownership stake in Time
Warner's cable systems, even though a court ruling casts doubt on the fate of
ownership limits on which the forced sale is based.
"There is no basis for the commission to . . . require
the divestiture," AT&T officials told the FCC Monday.
Consumers Union and other public advocacy organizations that the AT&T
should be required to keep its promise to sell enough of its cable system
investments to get below the government's 30% cap on the number of pay-TV
subscribers one company can reach.
Federal appeals judges threw out the cap in March.
- Bill McConnell
