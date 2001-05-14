AT&T to FCC: Ignore consumer groups

AT&T Monday urged the FCC to dismiss a petition by consumer groups

asking the government to make the company divest its ownership stake in Time

Warner's cable systems, even though a court ruling casts doubt on the fate of

ownership limits on which the forced sale is based.

"There is no basis for the commission to . . . require

the divestiture," AT&T officials told the FCC Monday.

Consumers Union and other public advocacy organizations that the AT&T

should be required to keep its promise to sell enough of its cable system

investments to get below the government's 30% cap on the number of pay-TV

subscribers one company can reach.

Federal appeals judges threw out the cap in March.

- Bill McConnell