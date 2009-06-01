AT&T Delays CruiseCast Launch Until Wednesday
AT&T has put off the launch of CruiseCast, its satellite-delivered video and audio service to automobiles, citing the "intense focus" on the bankruptcy of GM.
The White House announced the government-backed reorganization of the company Monday morning.
The CruiseCast launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 3.
CruiseCast, which works on factory-installed or after-market rear-seat entertainment systems, provides content from programming partners including Disney, NBC Universal and Discovery-owned cable networks.
In addition, the channel is expected to announce it has added CNN, Fox News, and sports powerhouse ESPN to the programming mix.
