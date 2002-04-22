AT&T, Comcast to take turn before Congress

AT&T Corp. CEO C. Michael Armstrong and Comcast Corp. president Brian Roberts will defend their merger before the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, chaired by Sen. Herb Kohl (D-Wis.),Tuesday afternoon.

Kohl's committee did not go easy on the last merger to come before his panel

-- EchoStar Communications Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp.

Groups are lining up to oppose Comcast's $58 billion bid to acquire AT&T

Broadband, with the Consumer Federation of America and the Computer &

Communications Industry Association teaming up against it on the grounds that it

will be bad for consumers.

Competitor BellSouth Corp. threw in its pre-hearing two cents,

with vice president of governmental affairs Herschel Abbott saying:

"BellSouth believes that so long as the disparity of regulatory treatment

between companies like AT&T-Comcast and BellSouth continues, it is not in

the public interest to approve the merger."