AT&T, Comcast defend merger

While the proposed $72 billion merger of AT&T Broadband and Comcast

Corp. does not violate any existing antitrust guidelines, senators still are

concerned that allowing the creation of another media behemoth will harm

consumers, they said during a hearing before the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee

Tuesday.

Sen. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), the panel's ranking member, pressed the Federal

Communications Commission to "thoroughly examine cable ownership limits and

establish an appropriate limit that would ensure healthy competition and a

diverse marketplace. If they can't do it, then Congress will need to take a look

at it."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit one year ago struck down an

FCC rule that limits cable companies to owning only as many cable operators as

cover 30 percent of the nation's homes.

Committee

chairman Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) said he is worried about consumers.

"Ten years from now, if trends like this merger continue, consumers may find

almost all of their personal communications and information dominated by very

few large media companies. Their phone, their movies, their Internet, their

cable, their link to the outside world will be priced, processed and packaged

for them by one company that faces virtually no competition."

And Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), ranking member on the Senate Judiciary

Committee, said the merger raises questions around "potential limitations on

consumers' access to rich and diverse content."

Comcast president Brian Roberts and AT&T Corp. chairman C. Michael

Armstrong fended off these concerns, saying that merging will allow the new

company to bring more competition and better offerings in local telephony and

high-speed Internet access.

"Combining these two companies and drawing on the special strengths and

capabilities and resources of each will ensure that more Americans have access

to more digital services and features, sooner," Roberts said.

"The merger creates a unique opportunity to accelerate the development and

widespread deployment of facilities-based local telephony and broadband

services," Armstrong said.

"By uniting two companies with remarkably complementary

assets, this merger will bring more digital video, data and voice services and

features to more Americans more quickly than would be possible without the

merger," Armstrong added.