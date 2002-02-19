AT&T Broadband layoffs total 11% of HQ

The job cuts at AT&T Broadband's Denver headquarters will total 500 workers, or 11 percent of the 4,400 HQ employees.

Chief operating officer Ron Cooper said the cuts are aimed at freeing up cash to push more

functions into the hands of regional managers who are closer to customers.

Cooper and his boss, chairman Bill Schleyer, are both

biased toward decentralized management from their experience at Continental

Cablevision Inc.

Cooper said they decided to make the cuts "so we can put more authority and

responsibility in the hands of the field senior [vice presidents]."

Some workers will be offered jobs if they relocate.

Employees losing their jobs will stay on the payroll until the end of March, then receive severance.

AT&T Broadband is being acquired by Comcast Corp., but Cooper said these

cuts would have happened anyway.