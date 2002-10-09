AT&T Broadband cutting 1,700
Employees who have long known that Comcast Corp.'s takeover of AT&T Broadband
would mean big layoffs finally got the word, with the company saying it will
eliminate 1,700 jobs.
The cuts amount to 4.3 percent of the unit's work force, but they represent a huge
chunk of its headquarters staff.
AT&T Broadband began notifying 675 employees that they'll be gone when the deal
closes next month.
The rest will go over the next several months.
AT&T Broadband said no employee will receive less than four months' worth of
pay as severence and some longtime workers will get more than one year's
pay.
