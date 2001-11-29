AT&T Broadband buying Motorola boxes

Anaheim, Calif. - AT&T Broadband will buy 200,000 of Motorola's

DCT2500 digital set-top terminals in 2002.

The two companies unveiled the agreement at the Western

Cable Show on Thursday.

The DCT2500 is an evolution of Motorola's DCT2000 "core-interactive" digital set-top, offering expanded memory, added processing power, scaled video, and vertical blanking interval (VBI) data extraction.

Motorola said the DCT2500 is expected to be available

for shipment in mid-2002.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes on the heels of another pact between the two companies for Motorola to provide AT&T Broadband with digital set-tops loaded with AOLTV software.

- Richard Tedesco