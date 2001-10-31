AT&T Broadband back at Western Show

After planning to scale back attendence by its executives at the Western Cable Show, the new management team at AT&T Broadband is switching gears and will attend the show.

New CEO Bill Schleyer, COO Ron Cooper and CTO David Fellows will all attend as witll more than two dozen managers from AT&T's California operation. The Western Show has been battered by cancellations from network like MTV and HBO who have complained that too few MSO players are attending inudstry conventions any longer.

Ex-AT&T Broadband Chairman Dan Somers cancelled his own trip and the plans for of most of his executives to attend even though sponsor California Cable Television Association offered to cover travel costs. - John M. Higgins