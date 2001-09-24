AT&T board wants to explore cable deals

AT&T Corp.'s board of directors reportedly told the company's executives to continue talks with several corporate suitors about buying or investing in AT&T Broadband, and reporting back to the board next month.

The Wall Street Journal reports AT&T board members considered initial proposals for the AT&T cable unit at a two-day meeting that started Thursday and continued into the weekend.

AT&T reportedly is in talks with cable operators Cox Communications, AOL Time Warner Inc., Walt Disney Corp. and software concern Microsoft Corp. about either buying or investing in the cable unit, known as AT&T Broadband. AT&T is also reportedly open to exploring Comcast Communications interest in the unit, despite rejecting its unsoli8cited $40 billion bid.