AT&T basic rates jump 7.4%
Despite the recession, AT&T Broadband is hiking basic subscribers' bills an average of 7.4%, nearly triple the rate of inflation.
The increases go into effect Jan. 1, a month earlier than the company had
been passing through hikes in the past few years.
The 7.4% hike is for basic and enhanced basic service.
Hikes for other services such as digital cable are more moderate, so the
average AT&T subscriber's bill will only rise 5.5%.
The biggest hikes will be seen in Boston, when a fat license fee increase by
a regional sports network is pushing rates up.
But in Dallas and Denver, subscriber bills should only rise around 3.2 -
3.5%.
The inflation rate for the 12-months ended September is 2.6%, according to
the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the past two years, AT&T Broadband's basic rates have gone up 4 -5%.
- John M. Higgins
