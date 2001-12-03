AT&T Balked Over $40M Payment

AT&T Broadband could have kept service to its high-speed data customers flowing smoothly for just $40 million, but instead decided to switch out the service.

The payment would have run about $40 per Internet customer connected, who

will at worst lose connectivity for days and at best lose their 'home.net'

e-mail addresses forever.

Executives involved in negotiations between Excite@Home and cable operators

relying on the company for Internet service said that Comcast and Cox had agreed

to pay $300 million to maintain service, allowing them to gradually move their

customers and, most importantly, notify friends and family of coming e-mail

address changes.

'AT&T just didn't want to pay,' said one executive.

After Comcast and Cox agreed with Excite@Home's bondholders to pay, 'AT&T

could have stayed in for a $40 million transition fee.'

The company had initially been asked for $100 million.

AT&T wouldn't discuss the negotiations, but was quickly restoring

customers' connectivity.

The company said 30% of its high-speed Internet customers had seen service

restored by Monday afternoon and 99% should have service by

Friday.