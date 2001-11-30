AT&T again extends deadline

AT&T extended its deadline again for bids for its cable unit, AT&T

Broadband, to Monday (Dec. 3).

The deadline had been Nov. 26 when the company extended it at the last minute

to Friday (Nov. 30).

But midday Friday the deadline was put off again.

The only sure bidder appears to be Comcast, which put the AT&T Broadband

unit in play last summer with an unsolicited offer.

Cox and AOL Time Warner have also had discussions with AT&T about

possible bids but at deadline it was unclear how serious their interest really

is in the cable MSO. - Steve McClellan