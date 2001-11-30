Trending

AT&T again extends deadline

AT&T extended its deadline again for bids for its cable unit, AT&T
Broadband, to Monday (Dec. 3).

The deadline had been Nov. 26 when the company extended it at the last minute
to Friday (Nov. 30).

But midday Friday the deadline was put off again.

The only sure bidder appears to be Comcast, which put the AT&T Broadband
unit in play last summer with an unsolicited offer.

Cox and AOL Time Warner have also had discussions with AT&T about
possible bids but at deadline it was unclear how serious their interest really
is in the cable MSO. - Steve McClellan