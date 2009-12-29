ATSC Taps Luplow as Chairman

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the U.S.

digital TV standards body, has elected longtime Zenith executive Wayne Luplow

as the new chairman of its board of directors. Luplow succeeds Glenn Reitmeier,

VP of technology standards for NBC Universal, who has served as ATSC chairman

for the past three years, the maximum term allowed by the group, and will

continue to sit on the ATSC board.

Luplow is the VP of HDTV Standards and

Promotion for Zenith, the U.S. R&D subsidiary of LG Electronics that holds

some of the key intellectual property behind the U.S.

digital television (ATSC A/53) standard, including its 8-VSB modulation system.

Luplow has served on the ATSC board since 1992, and was also Zenith's primary

representative for the "Digital HDTV Grand

Alliance" research consortium formed in 1993 to develop the DTV broadcast

system.

Most recently, he has been leading Zenith's efforts with LG and Harris Corp.

to develop a mobile DTV system for the U.S.

that lets broadcasters transmit to cell phones and other portable devices.

A Life Fellow of the IEEE, Luplow currently serves as chairman of the Video

Systems Engineering Committee of the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).

He earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from the University

of Wisconsin; and an M.S. degree,

also in electrical engineering, from the University

of Pennsylvania.

"Wayne's wealth of experience in

industry stands development combined with his dedication to the ongoing

progression of DTV technology will make him a great chairman," said Mark

Richer, ATSC president, in a statement.

In addition to Reitmeier and Luplow, ATSC board members for 2010 include

Lynn Claudy, NAB; Brian Markwalter, CEA;

Wendy Aylsworth, SMPTE; Sterling Davis, Cox Media Group; Joseph Flaherty, CBS;

Andy Scott, NCTA; Jay Adrick, Harris; Victor Tawil, MSTV; John Godfrey,

Samsung; Craig Todd, Dolby; Jim Kutzner, PBS; Anthony Caruso, CBC;

and Michael Isnardi, IEEE.