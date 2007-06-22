ATSC Receives Bevy Of Mobile DTV Proposals

In what could be an important step in the effort to help broadcasters compete in an increasingly mobile video world, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) says it has received preliminary proposals from 10 different groups for a new mobile digital television (DTV) standard designed to work within broadcasters' existing DTV channels.

Companies responding to the ATSC's Request for Proposals (RFP) for a new Mobile and Handheld Standard (ATSC-M/H) that was issued last month include joint submissions from Samsung Electronics/Rohde & Schwarz and LG Electronics/Harris Corporation, who demonstrated their mobile DTV systems at the NAB show in Las Vegas in April.

New proposals have been submitted by Coding Technologies, Coherent Logix, DTS, Micronas Semiconductor, Nokia, Thomson, Qualcomm and the Mobile DTV Alliance, which supports the existing DVB-H (Digital Video Broadcast-Handheld) standard and represents companies including Disney, HiWire, Intel, Microsoft, Modeo, Motorola, Nokia and Texas Instruments.

Detailed descriptions for all submitted proposals are due to ATSC on July 6, 2007.

“It is exhilarating to see this amount of interest from the industry," said ATSC President Mark Richer in a statement. "We look forward to reviewing all of the submitted proposals for the ATSC-M/H standard.”