ATSC Oks data broadcast standard

As expected, the Advanced Television Systems Committee has approved a new standard for data broadcasting within the DTV spectrum.

The so-called "S13" standard, named after the specialist group within the ATSC's Technology Group on Distribution (T3) that drafted it, established specific data structures and protocols for inserting data into 19.39 Mb/s DTV streams.

The standard has been out for ballot to the general ATSC membership since May, when it was approved by the T3 group (B & C, May 15).