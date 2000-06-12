ATSC to honor Lechner annually

Bernard J. Lechner has been named the first recipient of the ATSC Outstanding Contributor Award by the Advanced Television Systems Committee. In addition, the award will be named in his honor.

Lechner, the former staff vice president of advanced video systems at RCA Laboratories, has served as chairman of the ATSC Specialist Group on Data Multiplex/Transport since its inception in 1994. The group's major accomplishment is the creation of the Program and System Information Protocol for Terrestrial Broadcast and Cable Standard. The PSIP standard, also known as A/65, enables electronic program guides as well as new applications such as directed channel change (B & C, June 5).

ATSC Chairman Robert Graves has announced that the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award will become an annual ATSC honor.