ATSC Elects Three Board Members

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has elected three members to serve three-year terms on the board of directors beginning in January. All are already familiar faces.

Former ATSC chairman John Godfrey (Samsung), whose term expired in 2012, has been elected to a new term, while Mark Eyer (Sony) and John Taylor (LG) have been elected to second terms.

Exiting the board at the end of 2013, when their current terms expire, are Brett Jenkins (LIN Media), and Yiyan Wu (representing the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers [IEEE]). Former ATSC Chair Wayne Luplow from Zenith will succeed Wu as the appointed representative of IEEE.

ATSC is the committee that produces voluntary digital TV standards.