ATSC, CableLabs join on specs
In an effort to bridge any technology gaps, the Advanced Television Systems
Committee and Cable Television Laboratories Inc. have agreed to "harmonize" their technical
specifications for interactive TV.
Under terms of the agreement, an architectural framework combining a number
of elements from the DASE standard (ATSC) and the OCAP standard (CableLabs) will
be outlined.
CableLabs president and CEO Richard Green called it "an important accord
for our industries as we seek to serve consumers with advanced interactive
services."
