ATSC, CableLabs join on specs

In an effort to bridge any technology gaps, the Advanced Television Systems

Committee and Cable Television Laboratories Inc. have agreed to "harmonize" their technical

specifications for interactive TV.

Under terms of the agreement, an architectural framework combining a number

of elements from the DASE standard (ATSC) and the OCAP standard (CableLabs) will

be outlined.

CableLabs president and CEO Richard Green called it "an important accord

for our industries as we seek to serve consumers with advanced interactive

services."