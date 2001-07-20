ATSC aims for digital standard in 2002

The Advanced Television Systems Committee is on track to release an enhanced 8VSB digital television transmission standard by January or Feburary, sources say.

The new standard would provide better indoor reception, would be received better by portable devices and would better direct signals so as to eliminate interference. "One of the goals is to make 8VSB work in a similar fashion as analog set with respect to digital devices," says a source familiar with the meetings.

Right now, the committee is narrowing down several proposals to enhance the standard into one proposal, which it will then test throughout the fall.

- Paige Albiniak