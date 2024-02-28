Athletes Talk While Getting Manicures In Team Whistle ‘Spa Day’ Series

Viewers be able to hear sports talk from athletes getting nails done in Spa Day, a new series from Team Whistle debuting Wednesday.

The first episodes feature D’Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers and gymnast Katelyn O’hashi.

They are joined by Whistle in-house creator Casey Rieger, who also gets a manicure while chatting with the athletes.

“Our aim for this series is to have candid and honest conversations to learn more about these athletes off the court and field,” said Rieger. “The light hearted atmosphere really allowed us to laugh and experience the more personal, softer side of our favorite athletes.”

The show can be found on Whistle’s YouTube page and across TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Each episode concludes with the guests displaying their finalized nail creations.

“Basketball can be tough on the nails. It was fun to be on Spa Day to talk hoops and life while getting a manicure to keep my nails fresh,” said D’Angelo Russell. “Can’t wait for you guys to see my episode including a few special guests.”