ATAS votes to retain top execs
On Wednesday, the 15-member executive committee of the Academy of Television
Arts & Sciences is scheduled to vote on whether to renew the non-profit
organization's top paid executives.
Five ATAS executives are up for renewal, including Academy President Jim
Chabin. Chabin is currently in his third year at the North Hollywood, Calif.,
based organization.
Insiders say there has been some tension between Chabin and newly elected
Chairman Bryce Zabel since The Emmy Awards were postponed twice earlier this
year - in the wake of the terrorist attacks - and the organization lost over $1
million in the process.
An Academy spokeswoman said there was nothing unusual in the vote, calling it
an annual process.
