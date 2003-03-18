ATAS taps Whitcomb
Laurel Whitcomb is joining the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as
vice president of marketing.
In this new position, she will be responsible for marketing the academy and
its foundation activities, as well as branding the organization.
Whitcomb comes to the association from Pax TV, where she was senior VP of
media relations in Studio City, Calif.
