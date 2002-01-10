ATAS steps up president search

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is setting up a search

committee to find a new president, and there seems to be plenty of infighting

going on in the wake of last month's ouster of Jim Chabin.

Turner Network Television executive Bob DeBitetto has been selected to head

up a search committee to find Chabin's replacement, ATAS chairman Bryce Zabel

said.

The academy's executive committee voted not to renew Chabin's contract Dec.

12, and the committee did so without clearing it with the board of

governors.

Now a number of angry ATAS members are looking to set up new rules within the

nonprofit organization to make sure that doesn't happen, insiders said.

Zabel attempted to downplay any internal problems at the North Hollywood,

Calif.-based academy Wednesday.

'Things are becoming optimistic and positive again at the academy,' he said

during an impromptu conference call with reporters.

Zabel refused to discuss what went on at ATAS' board of governors meeting

Tuesday -- the first since Chabin was let go.