ATAS steps up president search
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is setting up a search
committee to find a new president, and there seems to be plenty of infighting
going on in the wake of last month's ouster of Jim Chabin.
Turner Network Television executive Bob DeBitetto has been selected to head
up a search committee to find Chabin's replacement, ATAS chairman Bryce Zabel
said.
The academy's executive committee voted not to renew Chabin's contract Dec.
12, and the committee did so without clearing it with the board of
governors.
Now a number of angry ATAS members are looking to set up new rules within the
nonprofit organization to make sure that doesn't happen, insiders said.
Zabel attempted to downplay any internal problems at the North Hollywood,
Calif.-based academy Wednesday.
'Things are becoming optimistic and positive again at the academy,' he said
during an impromptu conference call with reporters.
Zabel refused to discuss what went on at ATAS' board of governors meeting
Tuesday -- the first since Chabin was let go.
