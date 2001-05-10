ATAS staging South Park night
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is giving Comedy Central cult hit South Park its own night on May 30. The Academy is hosting "Welcome to South Park," an evening with the animated show's creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Monty Python's Eric Idle will host the event which will take place at ATAS' Leonard H. Goldenson Theater in North Hollywood, Ca. - Joe Schlosser
