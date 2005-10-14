ATAS Seeks Rogers Scholarship Applicants

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is taking applications for its Fred Rogers Memorial Scholarship, underwritten by Ernst & Young.

Ths scholarship, honoring the late creator and host of PBS' Mister Rogers Neighborhood, goes to a college student or recent grad pursuing studies or a career in children's media.

Rogers was an ordained minister and musician who started out in commercial TV but decided his calling was to make slower-paced, gentler television that helped children cope with a sometimes frightening world.

Applications, due Jan. 31, 2006, are available at www.emmys.tv.