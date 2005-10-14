ATAS Seeks Rogers Scholarship Applicants
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is taking applications for its Fred Rogers Memorial Scholarship, underwritten by Ernst & Young.
Ths scholarship, honoring the late creator and host of PBS' Mister Rogers Neighborhood, goes to a college student or recent grad pursuing studies or a career in children's media.
Rogers was an ordained minister and musician who started out in commercial TV but decided his calling was to make slower-paced, gentler television that helped children cope with a sometimes frightening world.
Applications, due Jan. 31, 2006, are available at www.emmys.tv.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.