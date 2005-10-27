ATAS Salutes AIDS Educators

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, along with its TV CARES Committee will hold its Ribbon of Hope Celebration 2005 for commitment to HIV/AIDS awareness, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Academy in North Hollywood, CA.

Honorees include The WB's Everwood; ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition; Cable Positive and Sesame Workshop for Takalani Sesame and Talk to Me: Putting a Face on AIDS Awareness in South Africa.