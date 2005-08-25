ATAS Re-Elects Askin

Tribune Entertainment President and CEO Dick Askin was overwhelmingly re-elected Wednesday night to a second term (2005-2007) as chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

As is its customary practice, the Academy would not reveal the vote count—even to the governors who voted. But a source says the relatively controversy-free election “was not even close,” with Askin handily defeating his opponent, former Hallmark Channel Senior VP Maura Dunbar.

Askin has led the organization, which has had many dustups over the years, through a period of relative stability that saw an increase in network license fees for the rotating Emmy telecast.

“I am grateful to the Board of Governors for their support and confidence in me as expressed in the vote last night," Askin said in a statement.

The other officers elected for the 2005-2007 term, beginning Oct. 1, are:

Vice Chair: John Shaffner (production designer, Shaffner Stewart) - Re-elected for a second term.

Second Vice Chair: Karen Miller (programming marketing consultant) - Re-elected for a second term.

Secretary: Sheila Manning (commercial casting executive, Sheila Manning Casting; co-governor, commercials peer group) - Newly elected.

Treasurer: Donna Kanter (producer; co-governor Writers Peer Group) - Newly elected.

Los AngelesArea Vice Chair: Hal Eisner (television reporter KCOP/KTTV) - Newly elected.