ATAS Names First Envelope-Openers

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has confirmed its first set of presenters for the Aug. 27 Emmy Awards broadcast.

And the presenters are Desperate Housewife Felicity Huffman, potential Seinfeld curse-breaker Julia Louis-Drefus (nominated for her new series, The New Adventures of Old Christine), House star Hugh Laurie, winner of 2005's best actor Emmy though not nominated this year; ex-Friend and one-time Emmy nominee Matthew Perry; and The Daily Show's Emmy winner, Jon Stewart.

The show will be broadcast on NBC, hosted by NBC's Conan O'Brien, and produced by NBC Universal.

