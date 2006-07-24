ATAS Names First Envelope-Openers
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has confirmed its first set of presenters for the Aug. 27 Emmy Awards broadcast.
And the presenters are Desperate Housewife Felicity Huffman, potential Seinfeld curse-breaker Julia Louis-Drefus (nominated for her new series, The New Adventures of Old Christine), House star Hugh Laurie, winner of 2005's best actor Emmy though not nominated this year; ex-Friend and one-time Emmy nominee Matthew Perry; and The Daily Show's Emmy winner, Jon Stewart.
The show will be broadcast on NBC, hosted by NBC's Conan O'Brien, and produced by NBC Universal.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.