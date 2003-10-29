ATAS to Induct Hall of Famers

Bob Barker, Art Carney, Katie Couric, Dan Rather and Brandon Tartikoff all will be inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame this February.

Barker has been host of CBS’ The Price Is Right

for the past 32 years and has won 15 Emmy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award for Daytime Television.

Carney earned seven Emmys in his TV career, five of them playing Ed Norton on The Honeymooners

.

Six-time Emmy winner Couric is the co-anchor, along with Matt Lauer, of NBC’s morning program, Today

.

Rather is anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News

, a correspondent for 60 Minutes II

and the former anchor of 48 Hours

and has earned numerous Emmys and a Peabody Award for his work.

Tartikoff, who died in 1997 at the age of 48, transformed NBC into the number-one network from 1980-91 with shows such as Hill Street Blues

, Cheers

, L.A. Law

, The Cosby Show

and Family Ties

.

Besides becoming the youngest network TV president ever at the age of 30, Tartikoff was also the chairman of Paramount Pictures for two years before forming his own production company in 1995.

ATAS’ selection committee this year was overseen by Sam Haskell, executive vice president and worldwide head of television for the William Morris agency.

CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, Warner Brothers Television President Peter Rother, UPN Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff comprised the selection committee, along with Ethel Winant, casting director and Hall of Fame inductee herself, and Tom Del Ruth, Emmy award-winning cinematographer for NBC’s The West Wing

.