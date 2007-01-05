ATAS to Host Lost Panel Discussion

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will host a panel discussion featuring the cast and producers of ABC’s Lost on Saturday night, January 13, in Hollywood.

Featured on the panel will be a total of 11 cast members including Matthew Fox and Evangeline Lilly, as well as creators J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof and executive producers Bryan Burk, Jack Bender, Jeff Pinkner and Carlton Cuse.

The panel coincides with ABC’s expected major push to promote the show’s move to its new Wednesday 10 p.m. time period beginning in February.

The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s late-night franchise, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel recently drew rave reviews for his hosting of a Hollywood Radio & Television Society luncheon in Beverly Hills that featured showrunners from several major network and cable shows.

The Lost event, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. pacific time at the Academy’s Leonard H. Goldenson Theater in North Hollywood, will be webcast live beginning at 8 at www.emmystv.com.