ATAS Foundation Names Board Directors
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation has named four new members of of its board of directors.
The new additions--serving two-year terms--are Dawn Reneé Du Mont (the same Du Mont family as the early TV network), executive VP of direct marketing company Integrated Media Solutions; Margaret Bellville, partner at Atlanta executive serach firm CarterBaldwin; Diana Robina, presiden of Comcast-Sony Networks; and Teri Schwartz, president of the film school at Loyola Marymount.
The foundation maintins the Archive of American Television, the College TV Awards, and student intern programs.
