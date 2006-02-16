ATAS Foundation Names Board Directors

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation has named four new members of of its board of directors.

The new additions--serving two-year terms--are Dawn Reneé Du Mont (the same Du Mont family as the early TV network), executive VP of direct marketing company Integrated Media Solutions; Margaret Bellville, partner at Atlanta executive serach firm CarterBaldwin; Diana Robina, presiden of Comcast-Sony Networks; and Teri Schwartz, president of the film school at Loyola Marymount.

The foundation maintins the Archive of American Television, the College TV Awards, and student intern programs.

