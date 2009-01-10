Trending

ATAS Extends Perris Contract as COO

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has given a multiyear contract renewal to COO Alan Perris.

Perris has headed the staff of ATAS since joining in April 2006 as COO, which replaced the former position of president. Perris oversees the day-to-day activities of the Hollywood-based academy, reporting to chairman John Shaffner. ATAS administrates the primetime Emmy awards.