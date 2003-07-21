ATAS announces engineering Emmys

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has released its picks for

prime-time engineering Emmys.

And the winners are: Softsun lighting system, Dedotec USA Inc.'s "Dedolight 44" series lighting

system, 24p (progressive) HDTV post-production system and NewTek’s "Lightwave 3D."

The "Lifetime Achievement Award" goes to Dolby Laboratories Inc. founder Jay Dolby, and the "Corporate Achievement Award" goes to Panavision.

The awards will be handed out Sept. 13 in Los Angeles.